Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust earns millions of pounds from hospital parking charges

Hospitals across England received over £190 million from charging visitors and staff to use their car parks.

The GMB union called on the Government to enforce a blanket ban on NHS staff car parking charges.

Latest NHS England figures show Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, earned £3.1 million from parking charges in 2023 – up from £1.2 million the year before.

This was made up of a combination of £2 million from visitors, and £1.2 million from staff.

This was made up of a combination of £2 million from visitors, and £1.2 million from staff.

The figures represent the gross income earned by the NHS and do not consider its own costs for providing car parking.

Nationally, there were over 446,000 parking spaces available at NHS facilities, a decline of 3% on last year.

Of these, 3,637 were available across all sites at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust, fewer than in 2022 – when there were 3,940.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national officer, said NHS workers have been "hammered by pay cuts, the pandemic and chronic understaffing", and called on ministers to enforce a blanket ban on NHS staff parking charges.

She said: "Of course trusts are short of cash after years of underfunding - but the money they claw back from charging staff to park is a drop in the ocean, while it can mean the difference between getting by and going under for hard-pressed staff."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said parking charges are needed to help manage capacity at NHS sites, and the fees charged must not be "significantly more than other hospitals in the local area".

"We will always support hardworking NHS staff and we have delivered on the commitment to provide free hospital car parking in England for those most in need", they said.