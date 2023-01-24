Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospital Trust achieves Investors in People reaccreditation

The Trust, which runs hospitals include Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury, announced it had received the world-recognised standard again, which assesses whether organisations have effective practices in place.

Investors in People singled out equality, diversity and inclusion as an area that is maturing, alongside ‘Freedom to Speak Up’ – a resource encouraging a positive culture where people feel they can speak up and their voices will be heard.

Trudie Davies, Deputy Chief Executive at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This serves as independent verification of all that we are doing to make Mid Yorkshire a great place to work.

"It means principles and practices around supporting people are in place and are used to make work a better place. It is thanks to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our staff that this has been possible, and I am extremely proud of everyone.

“Furthermore, we know that the more supported our staff are, the better the patient care we provide, so we hope this will be welcome news to our patients and our community, whilst helping to attract more NHS staff to Mid Yorkshire.”

