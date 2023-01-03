Over the past month, the NHS has faced a vast increased demand for care, resulting in overcrowding, long waits to be seen and delays for people requiring admission.

The trust, which covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract Hospitals, has claimed the postponements are to ensure staff can focus care on more urgent and critical patients.

A spokesperson from the trust said: “We know that many of you will have waited some time for an appointment and we are extremely sorry that we have had to do this.

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures have been postponed across all Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding during this exceptionally busy time at our trust.”

Staff have encouraged anyone with a cancelled appointment or procedure not to call the hospitals, assuring that someone will be in touch to rearrange any delayed appointments.