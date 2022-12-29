Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust urges residents to 'check symptoms' before turning up to A&E as departments continue to be 'extremely busy'
Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust is urging residents to check symptoms before turning up to A&E.
The hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury are urging residents to check their symptoms before turning up to the hospital as the A&E departments continue to be extremely busy.
The post on social media read: “If you need medical advice and aren’t sure what to do, please consider other options before turning up at A&E.
"NHS 111 can help you quickly access the care you need. Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk.
“Local pharmacies can provide treatment for things like colds, tummy troubles, rashes, aches and pains.
“In Wakefield, King Street Walk in Centre is open 7 days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Please call 01924 882 350.
“Please remember that A&E should only be used in serious or life-threatening situations.”
If there is a danger to life or serious injury, dial 999 or go straight to A&E.