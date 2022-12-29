News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust urges residents to 'check symptoms' before turning up to A&E as departments continue to be 'extremely busy'

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust is urging residents to check symptoms before turning up to A&E.

By Shawna Healey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury are urging residents to check their symptoms before turning up to the hospital as the A&E departments continue to be extremely busy.

The post on social media read: “If you need medical advice and aren’t sure what to do, please consider other options before turning up at A&E.

Hide Ad

"NHS 111 can help you quickly access the care you need. Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk.

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust is urging people to check their symptoms before turning up to hospital as the A&E departments continue to be 'extremely busy'.
Most Popular

“Local pharmacies can provide treatment for things like colds, tummy troubles, rashes, aches and pains.

“In Wakefield, King Street Walk in Centre is open 7 days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Please call 01924 882 350.

Hide Ad

“Please remember that A&E should only be used in serious or life-threatening situations.”

If there is a danger to life or serious injury, dial 999 or go straight to A&E.

Hide Ad
Read More
Here is why the police and fire service were at Chantry Bridge in Wakefield city...