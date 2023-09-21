News you can trust since 1852
Mid Yorkshire Trust's organ donation team embark on 70-mile cycle challenge in honour of transplant recipients

The organ donation team from Mid Yorkshire Trust took on a gruelling 70-mile cycle to raise awareness of those needing transplants.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The team embarked on Race for Recipients 2023 yesterday (September 19), starting from Pinderfields Hospital and following a challenging route through Wakefield and York, before finishing at St James University Hospital in Leeds.

The Race for Recipients 2023 challenge asked NHS staff to accumulate miles through sporting activities like cycling.

The Yorkshire team – which consists of ICU consultants, junior doctors, and organ donation committee members from across the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, York Teaching Hospital, and Hull University Teaching Hospital – are aspiring to be the first to reach the regional milestone of 50,000km, which represents the number of people living today with a transplant in the UK.

The Yorkshire Organ Donation team from the Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust began their 70-mile cycle to raise awareness as part of the Race for Recipients 2023 challenge.The Yorkshire Organ Donation team from the Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust began their 70-mile cycle to raise awareness as part of the Race for Recipients 2023 challenge.
Helen Buglass, intensive care unit doctor and the lead for organ donation at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Organ donation is a life-saving act that has the power to transform the lives of those in need.

"Being able to do our part in raising awareness for organ donation through the Race for Recipients challenge has been great.

“As a team, we are committed to raising awareness and increasing the number of registered donors, which is why we have taken on the 70-mile challenge.

"By pedalling these miles, we hope to inspire conversations about organ donation and make a positive impact on the lives of recipients and their families.”

To learn more about organ donation visit the NHS’s website at www.organdonation.nhs.uk

