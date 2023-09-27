Million pound settlement for family of dad who died after being wrongly discharged from Pinderfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 36-year-old visited Pinderfields with chest complaints in September 2022, a month before his death.

An ECG (electrocardiogram) showed significant abnormalities and he should have been referred to the care of a cardiologist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, he was given reassurance and discharged. He later suffered a heart attack at his home and died.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old man had visited Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield with chest complaints but was reassured and discharged.

The man’s widow and their two young children were represented by East Yorkshire law firm Wilkin Chapman’s medical negligence team, who discovered that the man should have been admitted to hospital and given blood-thinning medication.

He would then have undergone an angiogram, followed by angioplasty, treatment that would have avoided his death and he would have had only a modestly reduced life expectancy.

At a round table meeting Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which operates Pinderfields Hospital, accepted the claim and reached a compromise settlement for £975,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was then approved by the County Court in Leeds, bringing an end to the claim.

Dr Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely sorry for the devastating loss that the family have suffered and for the failings in our care.

"Important lessons have been learned and changes made to prevent such failings occurring again.”

Partner within Wilkin Chapman’s medical negligence team, Jonathan Baker, said: “This was an absolutely devastating case for the family, particularly when it became clear how easy this would have been to avoid.