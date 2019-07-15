Morrisons to fund Wakefield Hospice upgrade

A vision to upgrade the front entrance and reception area of Wakefield Hospice will soon become a reality thanks to a £115,484 grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

The hospice’s architects have prepared plans that will widen the main entrance, installing new automatic sliding doors, with a clear opening width for motorised wheelchairs, ambulance beds and bariatric furniture as well as developing the inside reception area.

Work will begin soon and is expected to be completed in time for the launch of the hospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations at the start of 2020.

Guy Cattell, Trustee and Vice Chairman of the hospice said: “In these challenging financial times, when national funding is being cut in all areas of our health service, it is important to remind local people that Wakefield Hospice is a

charity and not fully funded by the NHS.

“We are reliant on donations from local businesses and our generous local residents who do a superb job of supporting us and fund raising.

“That is why it is tremendous news that the Morrisons Foundation have awarded us such a large amount to enable us to transform our reception area and improve the access when patients, families and their visitors arrive.

“The Hospice reception and entrance was built 30 years ago next year. Patient needs and the way they arrive at the Hospice have changed during this time and this generous gift will ensure that we can remodel our reception to ensure it is fit for the next 30 years.

“I would officially like to thank the Foundation for this very generous gift. Exciting Times.”

Sam Burden, Morrisons Foundation Specialist, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Wakefield Hospice and we know that this project will make a real difference to patients from across the area.”