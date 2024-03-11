Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money was handed over to the MY Hospitals charity in an assembly last week.

Every year, the Wakefield primary school organises a ‘colour day’ where the children and staff dress in bright colours and raise money for a chosen charity.

Kim Dawson, headteacher at RNA, said ‘colour day’ is held in memory of a staff member who passed away from cancer.

Children from Rooks Nest Academy dressed in bright colours for their annual 'colour day'.

She said: “The children come in as many different colours as possible to brighten up the school.

"It's an opportunity for children to do different PHSE activities, which was [the staff member’s] role."

The MY MRI Appeal – organised by MY Hospitals Charity – is a fundraising project to develop a radiology diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.