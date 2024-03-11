MY Hospitals Charity: Wakefield primary school raises £600 for Pinderfields MRI appeal
The money was handed over to the MY Hospitals charity in an assembly last week.
Every year, the Wakefield primary school organises a ‘colour day’ where the children and staff dress in bright colours and raise money for a chosen charity.
Kim Dawson, headteacher at RNA, said ‘colour day’ is held in memory of a staff member who passed away from cancer.
She said: “The children come in as many different colours as possible to brighten up the school.
"It's an opportunity for children to do different PHSE activities, which was [the staff member’s] role."
The MY MRI Appeal – organised by MY Hospitals Charity – is a fundraising project to develop a radiology diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.
The upgrade is estimated to cost £6 million, with most of the money being funded by the NHS. The final £1.25 million is being funded by donations such as Rooks Nest Academy.