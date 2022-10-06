Along with workloads, 44% of the region's office workers told Just Eat for Business they’ve skipped lunch because they weren’t given enough time to buy and eat food.

Government advice states that workers have the right to one uninterrupted 20 minute rest break during their working day, if they work more than six hours per day.

This means that workers who miss lunch will then not be able to eat till the end of their working day.

44% of office workers believe they don't have enough time for their lunch break. (Picture: Getty Images)

Tom Baxter, Account Management Director at Just Eat for Business, said: “It’s not recommended that people skip lunch, as it’s important to fuel ourselves during the working day.