News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

New Breast Screening Clinic opens at Wakefield's Trinity Walk

More than 180,000 women aged 50-70 years old are screened for breast cancer every three years across the Wakefield and Leeds Breast Screening Service, and a brand new clinic in Wakefield is set to make a positive impact, particularly for those with accessibility needs.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:46 BST

As a result of the pandemic, in July 2020 there was a screening backlog of 12,000 women in the two cities, but now, the breast screening teams of radiographers, nurses and administration personnel are celebrating zero backlog.

The new centre in Wakefield’s Trinity Walk is on the ground floor, has great transport links, is wheelchair accessible and has been fitted out with brand new equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped that women with accessibility challenges, who previously travelled to the service at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, will now more readily take up their appointment, as national NHS statistics highlighted recently that nearly four in 10 women did not take up the potentially lifesaving offer to get screened.

New Breast Screening Clinic opens at Wakefield's Trinity Walk
New Breast Screening Clinic opens at Wakefield's Trinity Walk
New Breast Screening Clinic opens at Wakefield's Trinity Walk
Most Popular

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the screening centre and said: “I’m delighted to see this centre up and running and already with a full appointments book.

"The new screening clinic in Wakefield gives more women greater access to vital screening options. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts by the breast screening teams to get to a point of no waiting list and that the Leeds and Wakefield service plays such an important role in women’s health in the region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National Health Service Breast Screening Programme (NHS BSP) at Leeds Teaching Hospitals offers screening appointments to an average of 61,000 women who are invited annually and are aged between 50-70 years old.

Screening units are located at St James’ University Hospital, Seacroft Hospital, Wakefield Trinity, Wharfedale Hospital and has three mobile units making screening as convenient as possible for those called.

The new centre in Wakefield’s Trinity Walk is on the ground floor, has great transport links, is wheelchair accessible and has been fitted out with brand new equipment.
The new centre in Wakefield’s Trinity Walk is on the ground floor, has great transport links, is wheelchair accessible and has been fitted out with brand new equipment.
The new centre in Wakefield’s Trinity Walk is on the ground floor, has great transport links, is wheelchair accessible and has been fitted out with brand new equipment.

Regular screening can help flag any irregularities, with approximately 1,800 patients requiring further assessment after their initial mammograms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These women are then seen and examined at Seacroft Hospital under the supervision of a Consultant Breast Radiologist.

Further mammograms, ultrasound scans and biopsy procedures are frequent.

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the screening centre
Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the screening centre
Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the screening centre
WakefieldPhil WoodLeedsTrinity WalkNHS