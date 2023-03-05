“I am confident we have appointed the right person to help us drive patient centred care for years to come.”

Dr Richard joined the Trust as a Consultant Radiologist in 2009, following specialist training in West Yorkshire and Australia.

During his 14 years at the Mid Yorkshire Trust he has held several leadership roles in the Radiology department and the Division of Families and Clinical Support Services as the Divisional Clinical Director, as well as holding the position of interim Chief Medical Officer.

Most recently, he led work to deliver community diagnostic centres in Wakefield and Kirklees which, when open, will deliver access to scans and X-rays in new community locations providing more convenient options for patients.

Dr Richard said: “I am confident that I will continue to help the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals achieve its goals, working in partnership with other health and care providers in Wakefield and Kirklees to make a real difference for local people.”

Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, added: “Richard was a strong candidate for the role thanks to his wide-ranging experience and devotion for the job.

“He has worked in The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust for over 14 years now, progressing within the Trust to take on leadership roles and it’s great to support staff to develop in this way.

