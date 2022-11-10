New NHS health centre planned for Wakefield as part of £28m one-stop shop for checks, scans and tests

NHS England has given approval for the creation of four new community-based NHS diagnostic testing facilities across West Yorkshire with new one-stop-shops for checks, scans and tests, backed by a £28million investment.

NHS England has given approval for the creation of four new community-based NHS diagnostic testing facilities across West Yorkshire with new one-stop-shops for checks, scans and tests, backed by a £28million investment.

The Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) will provide a large range of diagnostic tests, including imaging such as x-ray, ultrasound, CT and MRI, pathology such as phlebotomy and physiological measurement tests including ECGs for heart conditions.

Once referred by a GP, pharmacist or hospital, people can get symptoms checked out more quickly, closer to home, in their communities, which are part of plans to reduce times for diagnosis and treatment.

Tests and checks carried out at the sites will help staff diagnose a range of conditions including cancer, heart and lung disease quicker to ensure patients get the care they need more quickly.

The locations for these centres have been decided based on where they are most needed to support existing NHS services. They will provide additional diagnostic capacity to support services already available in hospitals.

The four new centres will open in Wakefield, Eccleshill, Huddersfield and Seacroft with plans also being developed for further supporting centres in Castleford, Hemsworth, Armley, Beeston, Bradford, Dewsbury, Keighley and Todmorden.

Diagnostic services will be delivered from the centres from 2023.

Len Richards, Chief Executive of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Senior Responsible Officer for Diagnostics in West Yorkshire, said: "The development of these centres will provide a more accessible and more equitable diagnostic service to the communities of West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As these centres will carry out routine diagnostics, which won’t be usurped by emergency and urgent diagnostics, it should ultimately help to reduce patient delays thereby resulting in an improved patient experience.”

Jo Webster, Accountable Officer for Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “These additional diagnostic services are great news for both Wakefield District and for the wider population in West Yorkshire.