Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

With up to five million volunteers across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

The city’s mobile health hub, at Asda on Asdale Road, is one of five to have opened, the other sites being in Bolton, Greenwich, Solihull and Southwark.

A new NHS mobile health hub is opening its doors in a Wakefield supermarket car park today, offering one-stop shop for checks, scans and tests.

Working in collaboration with NHS DigiTrials, the programme is sending invitation letters to people over 18 in Wakefield, inviting them to join by signing up online, completing a questionnaire, providing a blood sample and allowing Our Future Health to securely link to their health records.

At their appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

In the future, people who join the programme will be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of diseases and also the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Dr Raghib Ali OBE, Chief Medical Officer at Our Future Health, said: “Opening these new mobile clinics is a great way to start 2023, which is set to be a big year for Our Future Health.

