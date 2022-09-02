Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Wakefield’s successful Recovery and Wellbeing College, the Discovery College will offer courses and workshops developed and delivered with young people to support the mental health and wellbeing of people aged 16 to 25.

Courses will be running online and at various venues across the district and are available to enrol on now. The sessions on offer include pebble painting, journaling, and scrapbooking for wellness.

Lindsey Taylor-Crossley, Wakefield Recovery and Wellbeing College Principal, said: “At the Wakefield Discovery College, we have lots of opportunities that will help you to recognise your own interests, skills and talents.

"We provide courses and workshops that can help you on your own personal recovery journey. It’s about building lives, creating opportunities, taking control and instilling hope.”

Wakefield Recovery and Wellbeing College is part of South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and has been offering a range of courses and one-off workshops for people aged 18 and over to improve wellbeing through learning since 2014.

The college is one of three community recovery and wellbeing colleges within the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Other recovery colleges within the trust are the Barnsley Recovery and Wellbeing College, and the Calderdale and Kirklees Recovery and Wellbeing College.

Residents are welcome to attend any of our recovery and wellbeing colleges, no matter where you live or where your GP is based.

Courses are open to any member of the public, aged 16 to 25, and are free.