New Year Honours: Wakefield Hospice nurse receives BEM for services to people living with dementia and end of life
Debby Veigas has worked at Wakefield Hospice for over 18 years and became the hospice’s first ever End of Life Care Admiral Nurse (specialist in Dementia) in 2017, at the time just the seventh person in the UK to hold such a position within a hospice.
On receiving notice of inclusion in the New Year Honours, Debby said: “I couldn’t believe it. My husband passed me the envelope when I got home and I had no idea what it could be – when I read the letter I was humbled, overwhelmed and amazed at the same time – I still can’t quite believe it now!
“To receive a BEM is an incredible honour and there are so many people to acknowledge and thank for their support over the years. I truly hope this news will not just help to raise the profile of Wakefield Hospice, Dementia UK and dementia services across the country, but also raise awareness of the needs and challenges faced by people living with dementia and their families every single day, and what we can do to support them.”
Debby’s role gives families vital emotional and practical support to make the most of the present moment and to feel more secure about the future.
She said: “Whether a family is facing a diagnosis of dementia, cancer or even both, we should never allow these diagnoses to define them in a life which is multi-faceted and rich in experience.”