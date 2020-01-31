NHS 111 clocks up 10 million calls

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust has clocked up its 10 millionth call to the NHS 111 service it provides across Yorkshire and the Humber since it was launched in March 2013.

Based at two call centres in Wakefield and Wath upon Dearne, the NHS 111 service is operated by experienced health advisors and clinicians who handle calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Karen Owens, from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Our service remains one of the largest in the country and we are proud of the care our staff are able to provide to thousands of patients every day.

“NHS 111 is a compassionate service that is accessible to all and the fact that we have now received 10 million calls shows that the public relies on the service.”