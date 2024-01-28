Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The consultation survey aims to understand public opinion on issues such as whether dementia in-patients should be treated on separate wards to those with functional mental health needs (such as anxiety, depression or psychosis).

Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield, The Poplars in Hemsworth, The Priestley Unit at Dewsbury and District Hospital and The Dales at Calderdale Royal Hospital all currently house mental health in-patient wards for older people.

The proposals are to create a specialist dementia ward at either the Priestley Unit, Dewsbury and District Hospital or at Fieldhead Hospital.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board are collaborating on a public consultation to gauge Wakefield residents' views on how older people with mental health needs are cared for in hospital

Professor Subha Thiyagesh, chief medical officer and consultant in psychiatry for older people at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “At the moment, most of our older people’s mental health in-patient wards care for mixed needs. This means people living with dementia or a functional mental health need share the same ward space.

"We know that this does not help us provide the best possible care or support the well-being of our patients.

“Creating separate wards for people with dementia, and those with functional mental health needs, will help us give the right care in the right environment.

“We would really value people’s thoughts on our proposals. Giving your views will mean our communities, patients, carers, families, loved ones and staff are at the heart of our decision.”

Members of the public will have the chance to find out more details about the consultation at a drop-in event on Tuesday, January 23 at Hemsworth Community Centre.

Information, including the consultation survey, can be found on the South West Yorkshire NHS website. This includes the full consultation document, a summary document, explanatory video plus an animation to help participants understand the survey prior to completing it.