Michele Cossey, Regional Pharmacist, North East and Yorkshire, NHS England said: “GP practices and pharmacies will have limited opening hours over Christmas and New Year, which means it is important that people plan ahead by ordering their repeat prescriptions in advance of the holiday season.

"People should be ordering their repeat prescriptions now to make sure they get them in time and won’t be without their prescription medicines over the holidays.

" If you know that your medication is due to be reordered over the festive period please remember to re-order your prescription now while there is still plenty time for it to be processed and dispensed.

Order your repeat prescriptions in time for the festive season

"Running out of your usual medication can have serious consequences and health impacts which is the last thing anyone wants when celebrating with friends and family.”

Michele said there are various ways to order your repeat prescriptions including, ordering online via your GP Practice website, via the NHS App or by calling your GP practice.

If people feel unwell over the bank holiday weekend, 111.nhs.uk is available online and can help people check their symptoms and get advice. NHS 111 is a free service which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.