NHS services in Wakefield, Calderdale and Dewsbury over the bank holiday and planned industrial action

This year, there are two bank holidays at the start of May (1 and 8). In addition, the May Day bank holiday on May 1 will coincide with planned strike action by nurses, from April 30 to May 2, and some ambulance service staff, May 1.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “The safety and care of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“NHS teams across West Yorkshire will be working throughout the bank holidays and strike periods to keep people safe and well, but there may be an impact on services.

The NHS in Wakefield, Calderdale and Dewsbury is urging people to plan ahead for their healthcare needs in the run up to what is expected to be a particularly busy time for health and care services in the region.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to work with us to ensure they’re prepared for their medical needs over the bank holidays and during the strike action.

“If you have a booked appointment, please attend unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

“If you take regular medication, check you have enough for the week ahead and if you need more, please order and collect it before the bank holiday. Having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and taking care if you’re taking part in physical activities will also help avoid a visit to your local emergency department.

“If you or someone close to you needs medical help, please get advice about the most appropriate treatment option by using 111 online at 111.nhs.uk, or calling 111 if you don’t have access to the internet.

"Remember 999 and A&E departments are for the most serious or life-threatening injuries or illnesses.”

NHS 111 is a free, 24 hour online or phone service that provides help and advice on the most appropriate medical care.

It can also arrange phone consultations with healthcare professionals and book appointments at urgent treatment and out of hours medical centres. Parents and carers of young children can also find health advice on the West Yorkshire Healthier Together website.

For people who have repeat prescriptions, electronic repeat dispensing (known as eRD) gives them the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times like bank holidays.

Guidance on how to order a repeat prescription is also available on the NHS website, or you can use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions, or change your nominated pharmacy, in just a few taps. You can also use the NHS website to find a pharmacy near you which will be open over the bank holidays.

People may also consider having at home a small stock of basic medicines for minor illness or injury. These may include paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine. See the NHS website for advice on what you should keep in your first aid kit, or ask your local pharmacist for advice.

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the bank holiday period. Visit togetherwe-can.com/mental-health for details of local services. For urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24 hr helpline:• Calderdale, Kirklees, Wakefield and Leeds 0800 183 0558.

• Bradford 0800 952 1181Regardless of the bank holiday and planned strike action, the NHS is urging anyone who needs medical care to continue to come forward in the normal way, attending booked appointments unless they are contacted, using NHS 111 for advice on which service to use, or calling 999 or going to your nearest A&E if someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

Useful links

· NHS 111 online – get help for your symptoms.

