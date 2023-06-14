Margaret Jewison, who works at Pontefract Hospital’s Urgent Treatment Centre, has worked an incredible 50 years within the NHS.

Margaret began her NHS career in April 1973 in the Medical Records Department at the then Pontefract General Infirmary, collecting and filing crucial documentation, including medical records, test results and X-rays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this she became a receptionist at A&E and the Orthopaedic and Fracture clinics at the hospital, and in 1981 she was promoted to supervisor, responsible for nine members of staff.

Pontefract Hospital worker Margaret Jewison was presented with her long service award by Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Chairman Keith Ramsay.

One of Margaret’s responsibilities as receptionist, until this responsibility was handed to the secretaries, was to contact patients and book them into hospital for operations.

Margaret said: “I particularly enjoyed those days. It was extremely rewarding working with the orthopaedic and fracture clinics – there was so much activity, and it was interesting work!”

A highlight of Margaret’s career was when she was presented to HRH The Princess Royal in the 1990s, when she paid a visit to open the newly built A&E at Pontefract General Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret said: “I was chosen to be presented as I was the supervisor of the new outpatient department there. It was an honour and I felt extremely privileged.”

Margaret with Princess Anne in the 1990s, when she paid a visit to open the newly built A&E at Pontefract General Infirmary.

Over the years, Margaret has seen many significant changes in the NHS and the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, with many staff coming and going and new departments and procedures being instigated.

Despite this, Margaret has no plans to retire.

She said: “I enjoy coming into work and making a positive contribution to the Trust and our patients; I love meeting people and feel enormously proud to work for the NHS.”

She continued: “I have met and worked with some amazing people over the years, and we have all wanted to provide the best possible outcomes for the patients and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret was presented with her long service award, a framed certificate and an engraved crystal vase, by the Trust’s chairman Keith Ramsay.