Although it may be feeling more like summer outside, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has claimed that their A&E department is experiencing “winter-level” pressures.

The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District Hospitals, are seeing an increased number of attendances to their A&E departments and are anticipating even higher attendances as the weather gets warmer during June.

This will mean that people who attend A&E with injuries or conditions that aren’t serious or life threatening may have to wait longer to be seen.

In response, the local Trust is appealing for patients to use alternative services, if and when, possible.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust hospitals are seeing an increased number of attendances to their A&E departments.

Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We’re asking all patients to think carefully before coming to A&E. Members of the public can really help by making sure they are making the right choice when accessing healthcare services.

“If you are unwell and are unsure which healthcare service you need, call or access NHS 111 online, where you will be directed to the most appropriate care for your health need. If you are in a serious or life-threatening situation, it’s important you still do continue to come forward.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our staff, for continuing to work extremely hard during this very busy period.”

Alongside NHS 111, there are a number of alternative healthcare options available to patients in the local area.

Local pharmacies can help with minor illnesses and injuries, and patients can also contact their GP practice.