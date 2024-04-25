NHS Trust joins forces with clothing brand to support cancer patients across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

In a bid to support women with cancer, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has partnered with fashion brand Scamp & Dude as part of the ‘Super Scarves’ campaign.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
The campaign promises to donate one ‘Super Scarf’ for every single scarf purchased to hospital partners across the UK, which includes all three Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust hospital sites: Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District.

The Trust hasaccepted over 360 scarves, which will be distributed to patients starting chemotherapy, supporting Scamp & Dude’s mission to reach 60,000 women nationally.

Keely Clawson, Lead Cancer Nurse at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We’re really pleased to be working alongside Scamp & Dude as part of this powerful campaign to support people with cancer.

Pictured L-R: Susan Haigh, Shahnaz Chaudhry, Zebunnisa Akhtar, Sue Davison, Helen Price, Sue Renshaw, Elaine Young, Barbara Summerscales and Joyce Hant at the cancer support group at Dewsbury and District HospitalPictured L-R: Susan Haigh, Shahnaz Chaudhry, Zebunnisa Akhtar, Sue Davison, Helen Price, Sue Renshaw, Elaine Young, Barbara Summerscales and Joyce Hant at the cancer support group at Dewsbury and District Hospital
“Going through cancer treatment can be an extremely difficult time for patients, so we know how much this gesture will be appreciated, and hopefully offer a sense of empowerment and joy.”

Super Scarves can be purchased directly from the Scamp & Dude website: https://scampanddude.com/pages/superscarvesmission

