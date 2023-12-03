NHS trust to offer new festive support scheme for carers across Wakefield and Dewsbury
Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District hospitals will all run the scheme, which has been introduced by the Integrated Transfer of Care Hub, the trust catering team and Carers Wakefield.
Carers will be gifted a £4.50 gift voucher that can be used at MY Hospitals cafés across the trust’s three sites, for a coffee and cake bundle, which aims to offer a moment of respite and warmth during the festive season.
Lyndsey Scaife, head of discharge at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, and the creator of the tokens to carers, said: "We recognise the immense dedication of carers; they play a pivotal role in the well-being of our patients.
"We hope this small gesture brings comfort and joy to those who give so much of themselves, and support ward staff by being present.”