NHS Trust's new antibiotic pumps to improve at-home patient treatment across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District Hospitals, has announced the new method that is becoming available to patients across these three districts.

The antibiotic pump is a disposable, pre-filled device that delivers intravenous medication slowly over the course of 24 hours.

A community nurse associate visits the patient each day to attach a new dose of antibiotics. The pump is small enough that patients can go about their day as normal, carrying it around with them.

Patient, Paul Barker, has his antibiotic administered at home by nurse associate, Lauren Chester.

So far, 16 patients, who are recovering from illnesses such as infections of the bone, chest, skin, heart, or brain, have benefited from this method of treatment since the new year.

Katherine Shepherd, a team leader in the Trust’s Integrated Care Team, said: “The benefits of antibiotic pumps to our patients is huge as without them they would be faced with lengthy stays in hospital to receive their treatment several times a day.

“Apart from one daily visit from a nurse associate, patients can go about their lives as normal. As well as being better for patients, it frees up time for nursing staff and eases the pressure on wards by freeing up beds.”

One of the patients to benefit from the pumps is Paul Barker from Pontefract. After being diagnosed with a severe ear infection that wasn’t responding to other treatments, Mr Barker was prescribed a course of intravenous antibiotics after a short stay in hospital.

Mr Barker said: “It’s been exceptional. Each pump lasts for 24 hours so the nurse comes once each day to change it. Without this, I would have been in hospital for the last six weeks.

“But instead, I’ve been able to stay in my own home and carry on with my life. The pump is portable so I can get out and about, go and do my shopping and visit people.”