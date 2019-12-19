NHS urges people in Wakefield to order their repeat prescriptions before Christmas

NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is encouraging people who need medication over the festive period not to leave it too late.

If you or someone you care for takes regular medication, repeat prescriptions should be ordered well in advance of Christmas.

There will also still be a number of local pharmacies open over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

This means patients will still be able to access advice and support for common ailments from trained health professionals on the high street.

These may include:

• Coughs, colds and runny noses

• Aches and pains

• Skin irritation

• Diarrhoea and indigestion

Dr Adam Sheppard, Chair of Wakefield CCG and local GP, said: “Christmas and New Year is a time for celebration and a chance to enjoy a break over the bank holidays; but whatever your plans, don’t let falling ill ruin them.

“Your pharmacy can help you with more than you might think – no appointment needed, just walk-in.

“It is also important to remember to order in advance any repeat prescriptions from your GP that you may need during the holidays.

“If you do lose a script or run out of medication unexpectedly, then you will need to call NHS 111. They can direct you to designated pharmacies which can help with urgent requests for repeat medicines.”