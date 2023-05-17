NHS walk-in centre to remain in Wakefield city centre amid closure fears

Health chiefs are to discuss proposals to relocate the centre from its current location on King Street but maintain a city centre presence for the front-line health facility.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition calling for the centre to be saved after it was placed under review.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood made the issue a key focus at his by-election campaign, saying it could lead to a ‘healthcare black hole’.

The service is commissioned by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership and delivered by Local Care Direct (LCD) from the centre on King Street.

The property landlord has asked the service to move when the lease on the existing building comes to an end in June 2024.

The service has been under review since 2022.

A public consultation was carried out, seeking views on walk-in and urgent care services.

Feedback was gathered from people on what they valued about urgent care services, including ease of access by car or public transport and being seen on the same day.

Jo Webster, officer for the health care partnership, said: “The walk-in service is an important part of the urgent care provision across the district.

“We know that a walk-in service in a safe location, accessible via public transport and with parking close by is important to local people.

“We will make sure this is taken into account as we look for suitable premises.

“We have a contract with LCD until March 2025 to ensure that the service continues to operate whilst the work takes place to relocate the service within the city centre.”

The nurse-led service is open every day of the year between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

It has a dedicated medical team who can assess, diagnose and treat a range of minor illnesses and injuries.

Mr Lightwood said: “This is a fantastic victory for our campaign.

“Not only will the future of Wakefield’s walk-in service be protected for years to come, but it will offer fantastic opportunities for more enhanced services for patients in a new modern, accessible setting.

“Thank you to the thousands of Wakefield residents who have supported my campaign and signed the petition.

“I said I’d fight for the future of the walk-in centre and with your support I’ve delivered on that promise.”