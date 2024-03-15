Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramadan – a holy month observed by Muslims around the world – began earlier this month and runs until April 9, and the West Yorkshire ICB has released some tips for those who are fasting.

Recommendations for a “healthy and successful fast” include:

Take short breaks instead of a lunch break.

The West Yorkshire NHS ICB has released five tips for staying healthy while fasting during Ramadan

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water during non-fasting hours and avoiding dehydrating beverages like tea and coffee.

Maintain a balanced diet to support overall health and well-being.

Incorporate light physical activity, such as walking, into your daily routine.

Gradually reduce caffeine intake before Ramadan to minimise withdrawal symptoms.

The NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said it wants to stress the importance of talking to healthcare professionals about any health worries and the best way to stay healthy while fasting.

A spokesperson said: “Ramadan holds significant spiritual and religious importance for people and families, as well as an opportunity to focus on health and well-being.

"While observing the fast, there are ways to prioritise physical and mental health to ensure a fulfilling and enriching experience.”

Dr Sohail Abbas, deputy medical director for the ICB, said: "We want to support our community in planning for a happy and healthy Ramadan.

"It's important for people with existing medical conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, to talk to healthcare professionals to address any concerns they may have so they can make informed decisions about fasting."

Dr Waqas Tahir, clinical diabetes lead at West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, added: "Fasting can also present challenges for people working in healthcare too.

"Preparation and self-care are essential. Simple steps like taking breaks, staying hydrated, eating well and incorporating light physical activity can contribute to a successful fasting experience."

Dr Abbas and Dr Tahir added: "We wish everyone a happy and healthy Ramadan. By prioritising health and well-being, we can make the most of this sacred time while nurturing spirits, bodies and minds."