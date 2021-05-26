Nominate your health hero for the Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award

As with previous years, the Trust is once again inviting the public to publicly recognise individuals and teams who are making a positive difference to patients in the ‘Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award’ category.

As with previous years, the Trust is once again inviting the public to publicly recognise individuals and teams who are making a positive difference to patients in the ‘Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award’ category.

The award gives patients, relatives and visitors the opportunity to say thank you for outstanding personalised compassionate care and treatment given to themselves, a relative or a friend, at either Pinderfields Hospital, Pontefract Hospital, Dewsbury and District Hospital, or via community services in the Wakefield and Pontefract areas.

Chairman Keith Ramsay said: “Every day in the NHS, individuals and teams go to extraordinary lengths for the patients, families and communities they serve.

"Our Celebrating Excellence Awards have therefore become an invaluable way of recognising this commitment and celebrating the excellent work of our colleagues throughout the Trust.

“This year has been particularly difficult, with the NHS, its staff and its services coming under unprecedented pressures.

"Despite this, colleagues have continued to go the extra mile and the Dr Kate Granger Award provides an opportunity for members of the public to show their appreciation to individuals and teams for their compassionate care.

“It is always a privilege to hear stories of exceptional care from patients and now, more so than ever, it is important to share, celebrate and recognise the outstanding work of our staff.”

To nominate a member of staff or team who you believe has provided compassionate care worthy of recognition, you can complete a nomination form at www.midyorks.nhs.uk.