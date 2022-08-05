Number of Covid patients being cared for by Mid Yorkshire Hosptials

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which includes Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury, was caring for 91 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 142 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 14% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 80.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 89 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 114 in the previous seven days.