Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gemma Strand passed away in temporary accommodation in Dewsbury just days before Christmas 2021, shortly after completing a sentence at HMP New Hall in Wakefield.

A report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman published this week has found that there were ‘no concerns’ about the assistance she was given on matters such as housing, drug and alcohol support and mental health in the aftermath of her release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Strand was subject to a community order handed to her by magistrates, and had served several short custodial terms during 2021 for breaking the conditions of the order and failing to attend court.

HMP New Hall, Wakefield

That summer, her community offender manager had completed an assessment of her risks and needs, and identified that she was living with her partner of 20 years but had a history of a ‘chaotic’ lifestyle and was a sporadic drug user. She was on medication for schrizophrenia.

It was recommended that upon release, Ms Strand had regular engagement with support services to prevent issues over instability with her accommodation and relationship. Her management plan included contact from drug and alcohol services and a community mental health team.

While she was an inmate at HMP New Hall, Ms Strand told medical staff that she no longer had any problems with substance misuse. She was referred to mental health services because of her diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report found that the prison contacted the community offender manager to inform them that she would be returning to live at her partner’s house, and she was told to attend probation appointments.

The community offender manager recorded concerns about Ms Strand’s past non-compliance with probation and requested some input from local police.

Ms Strand stated on several occasions that she was drug-free and was given details of local support services. She was collected from the prison by her offender management officer.

She expressed motivation to avoid crime and engage with support, including with assistance on finances. However, when she was driven to her partner’s house, he was absent and she was instead taken to Kirklees Council’s housing centre to be allocated temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was given a room in a hotel, and on December 20 told the probation service that her relationship had ended. Her previous mental health worker, who had discharged her due to non-engagement, agreed to re-open her case without the need for another referral.

A specialist team from the government’s Together Women service, which supports women under community orders, also took part in the meeting and arranged for food and toiletries to be given to Ms Strand at their centre, The Mission. At this point Ms Strand still denied drug and alcohol use. She was given contact details for The Mission and encouraged to attend.

On the 21st, the housing solutions officer for the council said their team would check on Ms Strand over the Christmas period and she was put on the waiting list for a property more suited to her needs. She was also referred to a team supporting people at risk of homelessness.

The next day, Ms Strand overdosed on drugs and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, but was treated and discharged. On the 22nd, the hotel’s CCTV captured her moving around the building and she was alive at 6pm. The next day, her support worker found her dead in her room. A needle was found in her groin area and a postmortem found she had died from morphine toxicity. An inquest recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ombudsman’s report concluded: “Before her short return to custody, Ms Strand had been referred to a number of support services and had an allocated IOM officer, a specialist mental health drug key worker and a community mental health worker. She was subsequently discharged from several services due to lack of engagement and assertions that she was abstinent from drugs.

"Following her return to custody, Ms Strand was appropriately assessed by healthcare and a substance misuse worker. She was provided medication and

offered support and guidance on substance misuse and naloxone.