Opticians with Wakefield branch sets its sights on raising money for charities
A chain of opticians and audiologists, which has branches in Wakefield city centre and Ossett, has raised £1,820 for charity by offering up hundreds of pairs of discounted sunglasses and eyewear to staff.
The team at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists raised the money for hearing and sight loss charities by selling off discounted eyewear to its employees.
The popular opticians has its head office and nine of its 45 practices across Yorkshire, with stores in Wakefield city centre, Ossett and Pontefract.
The business raised the funds by offering designer sunglasses and eyewear for £10 a pair to its 320 staff and their friends and family, from its portfolio of frames.
The business will split the fundraising amount between two charities: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which offers support to people experiencing hearing loss and learning to live with deafness, and Vision Care for Homeless People, which provides essential eyecare services to homeless and other vulnerable people.
The charity sunglasses sale was organised by its head office team.
Abi Nelson, supply chain manager from Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to raise some much needed funds for two charities which are close to our hearts.
"We see first hand the impact that hearing and sight loss can have on an individual, so we’re happy to be able to contribute to the fantastic work that these charities do to help them provide support to those who really need it.”