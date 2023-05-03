Opticians with Wakefield branch sets its sights on raising money for charities

The team at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists raised the money for hearing and sight loss charities by selling off discounted eyewear to its employees.

The popular opticians has its head office and nine of its 45 practices across Yorkshire, with stores in Wakefield city centre, Ossett and Pontefract.

The business raised the funds by offering designer sunglasses and eyewear for £10 a pair to its 320 staff and their friends and family, from its portfolio of frames.

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists have donated £1800 to two charities by slelling discounted eyewear to employees.

The business will split the fundraising amount between two charities: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which offers support to people experiencing hearing loss and learning to live with deafness, and Vision Care for Homeless People, which provides essential eyecare services to homeless and other vulnerable people.

The charity sunglasses sale was organised by its head office team.

Abi Nelson, supply chain manager from Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to raise some much needed funds for two charities which are close to our hearts.