Personal trainer Steve Johnson has been a part owner of the multi-award winning Tops Fitness and Rehabilitation in Outwood for over 20 years.

The two-time bodybuilding World Champion is one of the most successful bodybuilders in the UK, winning a Lifetime Achievement award for his impact on the Fitness Industry at the National Fitness Awards in 2016 for his work and contributions.

Now, Steve is encouraging locals to stick to their new year’s resolutions by setting small, more realistic targets.

He said: “There is nothing more important in life than your health.

"Obviously this time of the year we see a lot of people join the gym due to New Years Resolutions and then we see a natural drop off in motivation around mid-February when that initial feeling of setting goals diminishes.

"When starting any New Year Fitness regime, start by setting small weekly targets to achieve. By making small changes you can easily sustain this and reward yourself each week if you achieve your goal by going out for a meal or buying yourself a small gift. That positive feeling you get from earning your goals will filter into all aspects of your life."

Small targets may include turning daily tasks into exercise such as walking or cycling to work or even just getting off the bus or train a stop or two early and walking the rest of the way.

Steve has been in the fitness industry for over 30 years.

Food preparation is also a great way to maintain physical health whilst saving money as vegetables are much cheaper than meat as well as being full of vitamins, minerals and guilt-free calories.

Over the past year, ‘deskercise’ has become common amongst workplaces, which sees workers exercising at their desk as a means of promoting health and fitness whilst stuck in an office.

Steve added: "Try not to see your fitness regime as a chore and work it into your lifestyle so it becomes habitual and then reap the rewards improved fitness gives you both mentally alert and physically.”