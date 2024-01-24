Parents urged to get their children vaccinated as measles infection cases rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A national incident has been declared by the UK Health Security Agency due to a recent rise in cases, including Yorkshire.

This is because measles, along with mumps and rubella, is a highly infectious illness.

One child with measles can infect up to nine other unvaccinated children, making it one of the most infectious diseases in the world.

Complications from measles, mumps and rubella can be potentially life changing including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain.

One in five children with measles will need to be admitted to hospital.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire - vaccination rates have fallen over recent years, and with 27 confirmed cases last year we had the highest number of cases outside of London and the West Midlands.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children. For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and still births.

“But measles, as well as mumps and rubella, is preventable, so if you or your child have not had your MMR jab, it is really important that you come forward.”

According to the NHS, early symptoms of measles can be similar to a cold, followed by small white spots appearing inside a person's mouth. This is soon followed by the "measles rash" which starts behind the face and ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Two doses of the vaccine are needed for maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around the child’s first birthday, and the second dose given at around three years and four months old.However, anyone can catch up at any age on any missed doses and it’s never too late to protect yourself.