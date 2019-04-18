Pharmacy Easter opening times in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

NHS Wakefield is urging people to make use of pharmacies, GPs and the NHS 111 service over the bank holiday weekend.

Some chemists are open over the bank holiday but there will be changes to usual opening times. Patients can find their nearest pharmacy on the NHS website.

Here’s the chemists and opening times we know of:

GOOD FRIDAY

Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk, 9am-5pm.

Boots, Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, 8.30am-5.30pm.

Superdrug, All Saints Walk, Wakefield, 8.30am-5.30pm.

Boots, Beastfair, Pontefract, 8am-5.30pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Hemsworth, noon-4pm.

Boots in Castleford, 9am-4.30pm.

Asda at Glass Houghton, 9am-6pm.

Exel Chemist, High Street, Normanton, 9am-3pm.

EASTER SUNDAY

Cohens Chemist, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, noon-2pm.

Hughes Chemist, Madeley Road, 9am-11am.

Airedale Pharmacy, Elizabeth Court, 10am-noon.

Exel Chemist, High Street, Normanton, 1pm-3pm.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk, 9am-5pm.

Boots Pharmacy, Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, 9.30am-4.30pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Asdale Road, 9am-6pm.

Exel Chemist, High Street, Normanton, 9am-3pm.

Boots on Beastfair in Pontefract, 10am-4pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Hemsworth, noon-4pm.

Asda at Glass Houghton, 9am-6pm.