Pharmacy2U encourages Wakefield 12-15 year olds to get vaccinated this half term

Recent ONS data has shown that rates of Covid infections among those in school years seven-11 remain high, with around one in 11 (8.7%) testing positive in the week to February 5.

Despite this, it is estimated that two in five are yet to receive their first dose, so the half term break is an ideal opportunity for those yet to do so to get protected.

Two doses of the Covid vaccine are being offered to all children aged 12 to 15 to give them the best protection.

With schools getting ready for February half-term, online pharmacy, Pharmacy2U, has expanded its capabilities to allow 12-15 year olds to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Wakefield.

Pharmacy2U has been operating Covid-19 vaccination sites across England since January 2021 and has so far vaccinated over 1,000,000 people against the virus. Its sites are in several shopping centres, but also include Morrisons in Wakefield and the squash centre in Pontefract.

To book a vaccination appointment and to check our clinic timings, visit the Pharmacy2U website.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “Despite the easing of Covid restrictions, this remains a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities continue to be protected against Covid-19.

"The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and it’s important that they get the support they need. We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and help our existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure on the NHS. All our clinics are also open to adults who have not yet started or finished their vaccine course.”

Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U, says: “We are incredibly proud at Pharmacy2U to help play our part in protecting people across the country and supporting the incredible effort the NHS has put into the vaccination programme.

"The extension of our vaccination service into this new age range marks a huge step in increasing the number of people that will have access to the vaccines and we feel privileged to be able to do so and help ease some of the huge pressures that the NHS are currently under.

“Our fully immunisation trained pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will be giving patients these vital vaccinations, providing an essential service to help prevent the spread of this virus. We’re working closely with the national and regional NHS teams to deliver further vaccination sites for patients in areas that need them most.”

Covid-19 Vaccination Sites:

Wakefield Morrisons, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY.