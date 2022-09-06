Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals NHS trust appoints three new directors

The Trust welcomes Amy Whitaker as Chief Finance Officer, Emma Hall as Chief of Planning, Partnerships and Strategy, and Talib Yaseen as Chief Nursing Officer.

They took up their positions on Monday, September 5 2022.

Amy joins the Trust from Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, where she has been the Executive Director of Finance since March 2020.

Three new Executive Directors have been appointed at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

She started her NHS career in 2002 through the Graduate Training Scheme and is an advocate for diversity and inclusion across NHS finance.

Emma has 18 years of NHS experience and is credited for her contribution to several transformation projects including the world’s largest clinical trial and redesign of Ambulance Services, and joins the Trust from NHS England, where she has worked at director level since 2018.

Emma is extremely passionate about care closer to people’s homes and will be working in partnership with other NHS organisations to continue the innovative collaboration which brings together acute hospital services across West Yorkshire and Harrogate.

Talib Yaseen previously held the role of Director of Transformation at Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System and will be bringing with him to the Trust 44 years of experience in healthcare.

Pinderfields Hospital.

Talib is driven by contributing to the local area and has a wealth of experience at senior clinical level both nationally and internationally.

He has a passion for nursing, midwifery, and clinical services and was awarded an OBE for services to nursing management in 1998.

Len Richards, Chief Executive of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust commented: “As a local Trust that provides compassionate, expert care for over half a million people every year, in our hospitals and out in the community, it is essential we build a workforce that can help us deliver the best possible experience for our patients.

"I am confident that all three of our new Executive Directors’ will be real champions for our Trust, as well as our communities, and they will bring unique skills, a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective.