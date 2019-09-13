Pinderfields Hospital car park to close this weekend

A car park at Pinderfields Hospital will be closed this weekend while re-lining work is carried out.

The A&E visitors car park, to the west of the hospital, will be closed from 8am to 4pm on Sunday, September 15.

The A&E visitors car park, circled in red, is to the west of the main hospital building. Photo: Google Maps

However, other car parks on the site, as well as disabled parking, will remain open.

The majority of parking is located to the north of the hospital, with only a small section close to the A&E department.

Anyone parking at the hospital is asked to enter the site by the north entrance on Bar Lane.

For more information on parking at Pinderfields Hospital, click here.