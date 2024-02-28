Pinderfields Hospital tree felling plan scaled back after claims of ‘drastic action’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has granted permission for 14 trees to be chopped down and replaced at Pinderfields Hospital.

Pruning of a number of other protected trees will also be carried out to make them safe.

But planning officers have ordered that three trees earmarked for the chop be saved as there is “no justification” for them being destroyed.

Plans to fell trees in the grounds of Pinderfields Hospital have been scaled back after health chiefs were accused of an 'overly cautious' approach to health and safety.

The local authority made a ‘split decision’ after the hospital submitted a request to remove or make safe 24 protected trees.

Species include ash, lime, oak, sycamore willow, horse chestnut and maple.

The application led to an objection from a member of the public who called for some trees to be saved.

The objection refers to the controversy involving Sheffield City Council, where thousands of trees were felled as part of a £2.2bn street improvement project, sparking public anger and protests.

It states: “It seems to me to be an overly cautious approach to health and safety and also a drastic action to fell this many trees and do so much work on other trees.

“I would request that an independent tree expert assesses these trees.

“There have been cases in the past, most notably the Sheffield tree scandal, when experts have recommended tree removal only for other experts to examine the trees and disagree with the removal plans.

The objector adds: “Hospitals can also be very stressful places. Trees are very good for people’s wellbeing.

“There is also a lot of value from these trees to the wider area.

“Recently trees have been felled on Newton Bar, Pinderfields Hospital roundabout and throughout City Fields.

“I therefore urge you to only remove these trees if absolutely necessary, from a safety point of view and to require a tree planting plan if felling is the only option.”

Officers agreed that it was “necessary/agreeable” to fell 14 trees but have ordered the planting of replacement trees by the end of March.

But they said there was “no justification” to fell a sycamore and two ash trees near to the hospital.

Permission was also refused to carry out pruning work on two other trees.

The hospital made the application following after a tree health assessment survey was carried out by an arborist in August 21.

