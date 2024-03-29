Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans involve the demolition of a building on land off Wakefield Road near Pontefract town centre.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicant LNT Care Developments says: “LNT Care Developments are a company renowned for delivering high quality, residential care homes with an excellent care environment that promotes independence and wellbeing. "The proposed care home will be a local community care facility, intended to be staffed and occupied by local people, or people with a local connection.

"The scheme is developed to enable the operational care home to provide two types of care, general and dementia care.

Wakefield Road in Pontefract

“Internally, the reception and café will provide a welcoming and bustling space for residents and visitors.

"The proposals for a new purpose-built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a beneficial use that fulfils a need, and will establish a high quality and respectful built form and appearance.

"The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home."

A previous application on the site for a 72-bed care home on the site was withdrawn last year and an application for 22 homes was refused by Wakefield Council.

Planning officers said the plan for homes was turned down due to concerns over traffic and loss of trees.

The current application has received eight comments from members of the public, four in support of the plan and five that were against.

A case officer report from the council’s planning department concluded: “The principle of the proposed development in this location is considered acceptable, furthermore it is considered that the proposal would be acceptable with regard to its impact upon access and highway safety, flood risk and drainage, the visual impact of the development along with its impact upon the historic environment, as well as residential amenity, protection of trees and ecology.”