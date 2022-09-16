More than 30 new midwives are set to be brought in through October, with 10 coming from overseas, in a bid to bolster staffing amid a national decline in numbers.

In an update of the maternity services each hospital provides, the NHS Trust Board brought up concerns claiming that staffing levels were becoming one of the service’s 'highest risk.'

But the health trust, which covers hospitals in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract, says that whilst they are 'below the planned workforce’, patients shouldn't worry.

Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, is one of the hospitals in the region run by the Mid-Yorkshire NHS Trust.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said that their primary focus is ensuring the welfare of patients and staff.

“There has been a decline in the number of midwives in employment and our Trust has seen a small reduction compared to last year, creating a need to assess some of the services we provide, in order to prioritise safety.

“We continue to actively recruit maternity staff, including newly qualified midwives and international and return to practice midwives.”

The NHS Trust is set to recruit over 30 midwives throughout October, with 10 coming from overseas, as part of a strategy to improve staffing levels.

A national decline in staff has led to some maternity services being impacted in Yorkshire with the Brontë Birth Centre in Dewsbury closing temporarily.

A report from a cross-party group of MPs earlier this year led by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Government must tackle "the greatest workforce crisis in history in the NHS" as it deals with the after effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheryl Wynne, a trained assistant who supports mums-to-be and who lives in Wakefield, said she believed less people were choosing to pursue midwifery and called for more support for maternity workers.

“Midwives are generally overworked. Many are dealing with burn out,” she said