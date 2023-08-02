Pontefract clinical homecare provider launches new app to improve patient experience

The MyHealthNet app will use patient’s unique HealthNet CT number to help them log in securely and start booking and confirming their medication deliveries.

Over 15,500 residents in the region who receive clinical homecare from HealthNet Homecare, which is based in Pontefract, will now be able to benefit from the service for free.

Using the app patients will be able to book and confirm deliveries electronically, change or update delivery addresses, check medication orders and automatically add delivery dates to their calendar.

Pontefract-based clinical homecare provider HealthNet Homecare has announced the launch of their new mobile app, MyHealthNet.

CEO Kerry Hinton said: “HealthNet Homecare is a digitally driven organisation, with a focus on making patients’ lives easier.

“Our new app combined with the online Patient Portal and Clinician Gateway aims to improve patient and healthcare professionals’ overall medication management experience.”