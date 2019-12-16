Pontefract Community Kitchen begin trio of festive events to help those in need this Christmas

On Thursday night, The Pontefract Community Kitchen hosted the first of three festive events leading up to Christmas, to help those in need in our district.

The first event was a festive feast, which took place on Thursday night at The Real Bread Company Cafe on Gillygate, with a traditional three course Christmas dinner for all those who came.

Volunteers and helpers set the table before the guests arrive

Coffee and tea were served to guests on arrival, before choosing their starters, main and desert.

Next week, on Thursday the 19th, the volunteers are hosting a Christmas party at the Real Bread Company, where those attending will be able to enjoy gifts, party food and activities.

The volunteers at the Kitchen have been collecting shoe boxes full of gifts and essentials as part of an appeal to give as gifts to those who attend the Christmas party.

Ann Lancaster, Chair at the Community Kitchen said: “We hosted Christmas events last year for regular visitors and new ones. It was such a lovely thing to be a part of.

“We all get really emotional watching people opening their boxes near Christmas time.

“The school children at Carleton Park each made their own boxes to donate to us, which is so lovely so lovely - we’ve also received lots of boxes from the Lionesses and from some really kind people in the community.

“I’ve learned a lot through volunteering with the kitchen, it’s surprising how many people are struggling, families in particular.

“Some people have so little and have wound up in some really awful situations, seeing how happy just one gift can make them is so touching.”

Guests socialise while they wait for their Christmas meal

Ann pitched an idea to 25 volunteers about hosting a lunch on Christmas day, for anyone who may be homeless, struggling or lonely on Christmas.

The lunch will take place at the Central Methodist Church in Pontefract from 11.30am.

Ann said: “We’re really excited for the Christmas lunch, we’ll be able to accommodate so many more people in the Church, there’s a bigger kitchen and a bigger social space.

“We’re inviting absolutely anyone, whether they are lonely, elderly, vulnerable or homeless - nobody should be alone with nowhere to go on Christmas day.

“If there’s anyone who can’t get there, we can get someone to give them a lift, all we ask is that you get in contact with the kitchen and let us know you’re coming so we can get an average number of guests.”

The Community Kitchen are a local organisation of volunteers who help those in need, from the homeless, to the lonely and those who are struggling to make ends meet.

To enquire, donate or to get involved, please contact the Pontefract Community Kitchen Facebook Group or call into The Real Bread Company Cafe on Thursday evenings from 6pm.

The dinner on Thursday included 2 kinds of meat, a selection of vegetables, stuffing, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes, gravy and a vegetarian option

An early Christmas dinner served by the Pontefract Community Kitchen