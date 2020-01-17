Pontefract disappointed to not be included in this year's Tour de Yorkshire route

Pontefract has not been included in this Years Tour de Yorkshire Route.

The town won the Tour de Yorkshire’s best dressed town award in 2019, when the town’s people and organisations came together to design and make decorations along the route.

Paul Cartwright, Pontefract Civic Society chair said: “We offer good wishes to all places on the routes for the Tour de Yorkshire.

“While we are disappointed that the town is not included, we know that Welcome to Yorkshire needs to be fair to others across the region whilst creating competitive routes for cyclists.

“Our volunteers are already working on Victory in Europe Day celebrations across a 10 day period, which focuses on the same period as Tour de Yorkshire so it's not so much of a loss.”

2020 will mark the fifth Tour de Yorkshire event.

Phil Cook, Pontefract Civic Society vice chair said: “While we're obviously disappointed that the Tour will not be coming through Pontefract allowing us to defend our title the legacy of 2019 is still strong and lives on.

“The decoration team had already made plans for both options, with the route not coming through the town it will now allow us to concentrate on our plans to decorate and plan events for the 75th anniversary of VE day which is the week after the Tour de Yorkshire.

“So while disappointing we see it as an opportunity for the individuals business and organisations to come together again and build on 2019 for VE day and other events.”