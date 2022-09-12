Pontefract residents encouraged to book Covid-19 seasonal booster and flu vaccines ahead of predicted winter spikes

With both Covid-19 and flu circulating this season and extremely low flu infections rates reported last winter, the Department of Health has raised concerns that months of lockdown and social distancing have lowered immunity levels, making the public more vulnerable.

To minimise the impact of both viruses, Pharmacy2U is supporting the NHS in offering Covid-19 booster jabs and flu vaccines to those eligible from Monday September 12 at its Pontefract clinic at Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club, Stuart Road, WF8 4PQ.

The NHS will be inviting those most at risk first, but the following groups will be eligible for a free NHS autumn Covid-19 booster jab this season, as well as a free flu jab, people aged 50 years and over:

The first wave of invitations for a Covid-19 vaccination are being sent to people aged 75 and over, people who are immunosuppressed, and health and care workers; with the remaining groups being invited in the following weeks.

Carers aged 16-49 years old Anyone aged 5 years or older with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions that put them at risk, including pregnant women People living with others who have weakened immune systems Frontline health and social care workers, including care home staff

Please do not book an appointment or visit a vaccination site until you’re invited, to ensure the most vulnerable groups get vaccinated first.

This additional Covid-19 vaccine dose should be administered at least three months after the previous dose.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “Over the past few years, the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been a vitally important service for people across the country to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

“Whilst lockdowns have eased and life has mostly resumed, vaccinations play a key part in keeping people healthy, minimising disruptions and reducing the pressure on the NHS.

“The NHS has been working above and beyond expectation since the start of the pandemic, and it’s important that they get the support they need.

"We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and help our existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure on the NHS.”