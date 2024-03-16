Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice to open new bedroom following growing demand for rooms

The Prince of Wales Hospice has announced the opening of an additional bedroom to meet the increasing demand for hospice care.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
The Pontefract Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illness and their families across the district – with their aim to provide support and comfort.

The new bedroom, which is the fourteenth of its kind, features home-like furniture, an en suite bathroom and a patio door that looks out onto the Hospice’s gardens.

Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, explains that the expansion is a testament to the Hospice’s mission to ensure that specialist hospice care is readily accessible to all who need it.

The care provider has seen an increase in the demand for rooms at their Pontefract Hospice.

She said: “We are delighted to open this additional bedroom, which reflects our ongoing efforts to respond to the growing need for hospice care in our community.

"This expansion not only allows us to accommodate more patients but also reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate support to individuals and their loved ones.”

