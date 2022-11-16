Pregnant women in Wakefield urged to get Covid-19 booster to protect both them and their baby

The boosters are being offered to all those at higher risk from COVID-19 to maximise their protection ahead of winter when viruses circulate most and can cause greatest harm.

Evidence shows that pregnant women are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, particularly in later stages of pregnancy. This can cause complications for both the mother and their baby, including premature birth and stillbirth.

Both the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists also recommend that pregnant women should get the vital jab, which is safe to have at any stage of pregnancy or when trying to conceive.

Pregnant Laura Kennedy, who is looking forward to welcoming her third baby in the New Year, got both her autumn booster and flu vaccine at her local pharmacy.

Research has also shown that vaccination in pregnancy can protect your baby from COVID-19 for six months after they are born.

Dr Anne-Marie Henshaw, Director of Midwifery and Women’s Health at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Simply put, vaccination is the best way to protect you and your baby.

"When you become pregnant, your immune system weakens which makes it harder to fight off infections so this puts you at greater risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

"This can cause complications, such as your baby being born prematurely, and it may increase the need for admission to intensive care for both you and your baby.

“Immunity from the vaccines reduces over time, so the booster will top up your protection levels and help keep you and your baby safe this winter. Or if you’ve not had the vaccine yet, it’s never too late, you can have it safely at any time during your pregnancy.”

COVID-19 vaccines can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119 free of charge.

The annual flu vaccination is also recommended for all pregnant women and is safe to have at the same time as the COVID-19 booster if people want to have them together.

She said: “My midwife talked to me about why the the vaccination is important when you are pregnant as well as the benefits of getting the vaccine for both me and my baby. My mind is more at rest now that I have reduced my chances of getting seriously unwell with COVID- 19 or flu.

“Busy mums don’t have time to waste! I was able to get the appointment at a convenient time in-between the school drop off and starting work.

"It only took five minutes, and I’ve got two doses of essential protection for me and my baby at the same appointment. It was a lot easier than having two separate appointments for each vaccine.”

Pregnant women are advised to speak to their midwife or GP if they have any questions about the vaccinations recommended during pregnancy.