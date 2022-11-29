Public health director says there are no confirmed cases of diphtheria in Wakefield after reports of suspected cases in migrants
Wakefield’s public health director has said there are no confirmed cases of diphtheria in the district following reports that migrants attended Pinderfields Hospital complaining of symptoms associated with the disease.
Wakefield Council released a statement after claims that an ‘incident’ was declared by health chiefs when three male asylum seekers attended the hospital in Wakefield earlier this month with rashes.
Reports said health officials had found out that 27 men had been moved to a hotel in the Wakefield area after being detained for a month at the Manston processing centre in Kent and a hotel near Heathrow.
The Government has been urged to act after a diphtheria outbreak was reported at the processing centre.The centre provides accommodation for about 3,000 people who have arrived in the UK.
Most Popular
The health concerns come after a man died in hospital on November 19, potentially because of a diphtheria infection, after being held at Manston for almost a week.
The UK Health Security Agency has identified 39 diphtheria cases in asylum seekers in England this year.
The figure is thought to have now risen to around 50.
Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health at Wakefield Council, said “We have been notified by the Home Office of the placement of asylum seekers in the Wakefield district.
“We have been working with UKHSA, the Home Office and local partners to support this community and safeguard their health through our established health protection measures.
“We would like to reassure people that we have no confirmed cases of diphtheria and are not awaiting any test results for diphtheria.
“We have a record of successfully delivering health support to refugees and asylum seekers in the Wakefield district.”
Diphtheria is a highly contagious skin, nose, and throat disease.
Without treatment, it can cause respiratory issues and be fatal.
It is extremely rare in the UK, with only 10 confirmed cases last year.
The country introduced a disease vaccination programme in 1942.
In the UK vaccination is given to babies as part of a routine six-in-one jab.
The NHS says it can be treated with antibiotics and other medicines.