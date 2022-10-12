'Rainbow miracle' Violet taking huge steps to raise money for Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity

The tot, who lives in Wakefield with her parents Sarah and Simon, has been raising funds for a charity close to the family’s heart – Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.

Mum, Sarah Johnson, 38, was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before her daughter was born and decided to raise funds by getting Violet involved in the charity’s ‘Step into September’ walking challenge.

Sarah said: “I was in my last trimester when I was diagnosed with my brain tumour.

Little Violet Morley may only be 16-months-old but she is already, quite literally, taking steps to help others.

“I started feeling pressure in my head and eyes but thought it was all hormone related. I then experienced a few visual disturbances and was really tired, so stopped working. A few weeks later I collapsed and was admitted into hospital.

“The doctors first thought it was preeclampsia, but my blood pressure was ok so that ruled that out. My vision had become blurred and was light-sensitive.

“One of the consultants noticed that one of my pupils was slightly bigger than the other, and requested a CT scan just to be on the safe side. Sadly, a meningioma tumour was found. It is in the area to do with my eyes and is pressing on the optic nerve.”

The consultants decided to induce Sarah early as they believed her tumour is hormone-driven.

“She was perfect, a rainbow baby, very precious in every way,” Sarah said.

“The next few months were a whirlwind, being a new mum with a challenging diagnosis. After giving birth some of the pressure in my eye and head was released, but my vision was not good and my eye was nearly closing.”

The Leeds neurological team referred Sarah to Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, who gave Sarah a grant to help ease the financial burden of running her own business, which had struggled due to the pandemic.

“We have been really lucky to have an amazing charity to support us, they have helped us and many other families in so many ways. It really is a great charity that is down to earth, caring and loving towards everyone who needs it.”

“We decided to do something positive to give back and raise awareness.”

They set Violet a goal of 1,600 steps for YBTC’s Step into September challenge, to celebrate her turning 16 months old. But just two-and-a-half weeks in, Violet beat her goal and a new target of 2,600 steps was set.

Violet has raised nearly £600 on her JustGiving page.

Sarah is still impacted by her tumour in many ways, experiencing reduced vision, chronic fatigue and seizures. She is being closely monitored by the neurology team at Leeds who are hoping to schedule her surgery next year, after the couple get married in June.

“Having Violet is definitely even more of a challenge at times, but she also keeps me going and pushes me on for another day.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has supported Violet and we are so proud of our little rainbow miracle.”

To support Violet’s fundraising page, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/violetmorley16