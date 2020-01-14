Recall: Digital video baby monitor recalled over safety fears

Philips Avent Digital Baby Monitors are being recalled over fears they may overheat.

The company says it has recalled the monitor (SCD620 series) as a precaution.

The product was produced between January 2016 and March 2018.

Those that might be affected are:

SCD620/79

SCD620/78

SCD620/93

SCD620/52

SCD620/26

SCD620/05

SCD620/01

Philips said that in very rare cases the battery of the parent unit can overheat while plugged in, which poses a potential fire hazard.

