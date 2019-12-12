Restrictions on visitor hours at Pinderfields Hospital in place until 'at least next week'

Restrictions on visitors at Pinderfields Hospital are likely to be reviewed next week.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust cut visiting hours at the site at the end of November, after an outbreak of the norovirus and the flu.

The restrictions were put in place at the end of last month.

Since then, those seeing friends and family at the hospital have only been allowed to attend from 3pm to 4pm and 7pm to 8pm, with a maximum of two visitors per bed.

Children, including siblings have also been banned from visiting the maternity unit and in-patient areas.

Speaking at a trust board meeting on Thursday, the trust's director of nursing, David Melia, said: "The restricted visiting hours at Pinderfields will remain in place at least until the beginning of next week and then we will review that then."

Three wards at Dewsbury and District Hospital, which is also run by the trusts, were also shut because of the norovirus.

Visiting restrictions at Dewsbury and District Hospital are set to be "relaxed", but won't return to normal yet.

Those wards may reopen today after a review, and restricted visiting hours across the hospital site will be relaxed, though they won't return to normal just yet.

Mr Melia added: "We're very grateful to the local population and relatives for supporting us with this."

Local Democracy Reporting Service